Claudia Vásquez-Caicedo and Maico Mariën | Foreword

The wide array of articles that compose FRAME 33.2 “War, Literature, and Law” interrogate the relationship between war and law and their literary representation. They touch upon different dimensions of conflict and legislation: the ethical implications of human involvement in war or lack thereof (Austin, Schotland, Evans, Forchieri), the nuance spaces where war and law intersect with gender and religion (Jayagopalan, Aaftink), and the non-human and more than human actors that are also involved in conflicts (Herforth). We hope these articles offer insights into this continuous debate.