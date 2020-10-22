In his 2015 text “The Aesthetics of Singularity,” Fredric Jameson finds the ontology of our era expressed in contemporary art installations. (1) Like Stanislaw Lem’s reviews of imaginary books that demonstrate how the idea of a...
One week after the Dutch ‘Week of the Book’, and in the year we celebrate one hundred years of women’s voting rights in the Netherlands, FRAME presents the theme of their new issue: “Feminist Bodies”. The...
Tensions between religion and secularism underlie many ongoing issues in today’s society. They divide not only the West and the East, or the global North and the global South, but also the urban and...
The relation between fact and fiction has been a central topic for comparative literary studies ever since its inception. Because of the literary text’s ambiguous ontological status, authors are (nominally) at liberty to write...
Recent decades have seen the emergence of animal studies in a wide variety of disciplines that cut across the natural sciences, the social sciences, and the humanities. In accordance with Donna Haraway’s assertion that...
Since the late 1990s and early 2000s, the concept of precarity has emerged as a central point of reference in economic, philosophical, and sociological discourse, and has become a rallying cry for contemporary resistance...
This issue Frame turns thirty: reason for the editorial board to invite scholars to investigate the notion of ageing. Searching for “ageing” online churns out mostly cures against it: life-altering supplements, plastic surgery, meditation, brain-training, hormone...
In August 2016, the International Geological Congress in Cape Town officially recommended declaring the Anthropocene epoch, which encourages concern, critical thinking, and interdisciplinary academic, political, and cultural collaboration. The Anthropocene, coined by biologist Eugene...
The current state of affairs in Europe, with its challenging amount of humanitarian, economic, social, and geopolitical crises, has become a central concern in current academic debates, and given renewed significance to the question...
Postcolonial studies occupy a steady position in the academic sphere, and the cultural industry has likewise adopted postcolonial concepts in many of its productions. Touching on issues of representation, these works often aim to...
A far cry from young Werther’s letters, in recent years digital platforms have become preferred spaces for self-expression. As these new methods of presenting and representing the self have started to develop, “traditional,” paper-based...
This November issue of Frame is, in many ways, a first. Veering slightly from our primarily literary focus, we have taken this edition to expand our interdisciplinary approach in tackling a conversation that seems...
Whereas the first declarations of human rights addressed the citizens of individual countries, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR, 1948) has transgressed national borders in addressing a universal community. Increasingly, universal human rights...
Although ecocriticism already emerged as a field of study in the United States in the 1970s, the nowadays widely acknowledged global scale of the environmental crisis has contributed to the recent prominence of an...
The word “apocalypse,” or, translated literally from Greek, “uncovering” is closely related to a sense of revelation. The reality is there—it merely demands a new way of seeing. As ingrained as they are in...
In 2012, the word ‘revolution’ crossed the globe rapidly, as the Occupy movement and the Arab Spring sparked protests and uprisings in different parts of the world. These contemporary events provide us with new...
Tracing the effects of novel technologies on human existence, posthumanism allows for, or stages, a reconceptualization of human identity. One might say that postmodernism previously posed a similar challenge to “the fixity of ‘human...
