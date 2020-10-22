Frame Frame

FRAME 32.2 – Feminist Bodies | November 2019

One week after the Dutch ‘Week of the Book’, and in the year we celebrate one hundred years of women’s voting rights in the Netherlands, FRAME presents the theme of their new issue: “Feminist Bodies”. The...
FRAME 31.2 – Fact and Fiction | November 2018

The relation between fact and fiction has been a central topic for comparative literary studies ever since its inception. Because of the literary text’s ambiguous ontological status, authors are (nominally) at liberty to write...
Frame 31.1 – Animal Studies | June 2018

Recent decades have seen the emergence of animal studies in a wide variety of disciplines that cut across the natural sciences, the social sciences, and the humanities. In accordance with Donna Haraway’s assertion that...
Frame 30.1 – Ageing Lines | May 2017

This issue Frame turns thirty: reason for the editorial board to invite scholars to investigate the notion of ageing. Searching for “ageing” online churns out mostly cures against it: life-altering supplements, plastic surgery, meditation, brain-training, hormone...
Frame 29.2 – Perspectives on the Anthropocene | November 2016

In August 2016, the International Geological Congress in Cape Town officially recommended declaring the Anthropocene epoch, which encourages concern, critical thinking, and interdisciplinary academic, political, and cultural collaboration. The Anthropocene, coined by biologist Eugene...
Frame 29.1 – The State of Europe | June 2016

The current state of affairs in Europe, with its challenging amount of humanitarian, economic, social, and geopolitical crises, has become a central concern in current academic debates, and given renewed significance to the question...
Frame 28.1 – Writing the Self | May 2015

A far cry from young Werther’s letters, in recent years digital platforms have become preferred spaces for self-expression. As these new methods of presenting and representing the self have started to develop, “traditional,” paper-based...
Frame 27.1 Human Rights and Literature | May 2014

Whereas the first declarations of human rights addressed the citizens of individual countries, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR, 1948) has transgressed national borders in addressing a universal community. Increasingly, universal human rights...
Frame 26.2 – Ecocriticism | November 2013

Although ecocriticism already emerged as a field of study in the United States in the 1970s, the nowadays widely acknowledged global scale of the environmental crisis has contributed to the recent prominence of an...
Frame 25.2 – Revolution | November 2012

In 2012, the word ‘revolution’ crossed the globe rapidly, as the Occupy movement and the Arab Spring sparked protests and uprisings in different parts of the world. These contemporary events provide us with new...
Frame 25.1 – Narrating Posthumanism | May 2012

Tracing the effects of novel technologies on human existence, posthumanism allows for, or stages, a reconceptualization of human identity. One might say that postmodernism previously posed a similar challenge to “the fixity of ‘human...
Frame 24.2 Literatuur en Erotiek | November 2011

Literature and Eroticism   Main Articles Frank Brandsma | Verlangen als verhaalmotor: lust, list en liefde in de middeleeuwse literatuur Abstract and PDF Bette Talvacchia | Bronzino’s Del Pennello and the Pleasures of Art Abstract and PDF Anne Morey & Claudia Nelson |...
Frame 24.1 – Theory Today | May 2011

Main Articles Birgit Mara Kaiser | Theory Today; Or, How are We to Read That? Abstract and PDF J. Hillis Miller | The Act of Reading Literature as Disconfirmation of Theory Abstract and PDF Peter Brooks | Law and...
Frame 23.2 – Literatuur en Muziek | November 2010

Literature and Music Main Articles Howard Stern |  On Mahler’s Cuckoos: Ironies of Text and Music Abstract and PDF Gillis J. Dorleijn | Literaire muziek. Een demonstratie van een “intermediale” lectuur voorafgegaan door enkele opmerkingen over intermedialiteit Abstract and...
